ROCKFORD, Ill. — Kim Eisler, 80, of Rockford, Ill., formerly of Dubuque, died May 23, 2020, at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.
Arrangements are pending at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
