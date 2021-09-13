Francis W. Fangman Telegraph Herald Sep 13, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EPWORTH, Iowa — Francis W. Fangman, 91, of Epworth, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.The Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Epworth-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today TH Farm Families of Year: Guttenberg beef farmer builds happy life amid tragedy Local law enforcement reports Galena restaurant finds loyal customers, establishes partnerships Biz Buzz: Peosta taproom, coffeehouse projects gaining momentum Francis W. Fangman