ROCHESTER, Minn. — Elaine Teresa (Kuhl) Bromelkamp, 95, of Rochester, Minnesota (formerly of Dubuque, Iowa) passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, in Rochester, Minnesota.

Elaine was born on November 29, 1927, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Oswald B. and Emily (Welp) Kuhl. She was a graduate of Visitation Academy high school and Clarke College in Dubuque, Iowa where she earned a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree with majors in Biology and Chemistry. She then studied at the American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) in Kansas City which certified her to work as a Medical Technologist (MT).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.