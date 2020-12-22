Elayne Estelle Lansing, 76, of Dubuque, died Monday, December 21, 2020, at her home in Dubuque.
The private family Mass of Christian Burial for Elayne will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Father Jim Goerend as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West in Dubuque. The Mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com. A public celebration of Elayne’s life will be held on her birthday in July of 2021.
Elayne was born July 19, 1944, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Richard and Celeste Heitzman. She spent her early childhood in Manchester, IA, and then moved to Elgin, IL; She returned to Dubuque in 1961 and graduated from Wahlert High School the following year. She attended the University of Iowa and studied radiology technology. She later specialized in radiation therapy and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of St. Francis. She was married to Mark Lansing until 1989.
Elayne worked at Unity Point Finley Hospital in the Wendt Cancer administering radiation for 32 years until her retirement in 2013. She was well respected by her colleagues for her work ethic and impacted many lives. She always felt that her job was special and got much satisfaction from doing it.
In her retirement she began writing poems, a few of which were published. She was an active member of her parish, St. Joseph the Worker. She enjoyed volunteering at the Lantern Center teaching English (and even tried to learn Spanish), and also volunteered for Hospice of Dubuque. She was able to experience international travel with her friends, including several mission trips to Quito, Ecuador. She took up the piano after a 50 year break to challenge herself. Spending time with her children and grandchildren was important to her. Family and friends enjoyed her chocolate chip cookies throughout the years.
Surviving are her three children: Elizabeth (Wade) Lansing, of St. Louis, Curt (Nikki) Lansing, of Burnsville, MN, Julie (Randy) Richards, of Columbus, GA; three grandchildren: Wyatt, Bella and Riley; a sister, Marilyn, of Altura, MN; and special friend Terry Allendorf, of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
“Perhaps they are not stars in the sky but rather openings where our loved ones shine down to let us know they are happy,” this quote is held close to our hearts as we remember the meaning of Elayne Estelle’s name, Bright Star. Elayne was a bright star to so many people in her life, especially her family. On the day of her passing, we were able to see the “Christmas Star,” but Elayne will forever be remembered as the brightest star of them all.
