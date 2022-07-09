Donald Bakewell, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 11, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West.
Nick Bower, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Remembrance service: 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Verna K. Budde, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Shiela M. Dunn, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. today, 16375 Rustic Forest Trail, Dubuque.
Sarah A. Francois, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 10, Marble Chapel, Emmaus Bible College, 2570 Asbury Road. Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 11, at the chapel.
Pilar C. Garcia, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. today, The Galena Territory (Ill.) Owners Club.
Gaylen P. Garner, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 4 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Daniel C. Hammel, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 11, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Mildred A. Hilby, Benton, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton.
Gerald Jennings, Farmersburg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. John Lutheran Church, Farmersburg. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Howard L. Kennedy, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 10, Antl Hall, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, at the church. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Gloria A. Lamphere, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 10, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Service: 10 a.m. Monday, July 11, at the funeral home.
Adelaide M. Lechnir, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11:45 a.m. Monday, July 11, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Services: Noon Monday at the funeral home.
Alverna J. Lewis, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Maureen G. McAndrews, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Raphael’s Cathedral.
Karen K. Miene, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 10, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, St. John Lutheran Church, Farmersburg, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Donald C. Oyen, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 8 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Joel M. Schambow, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville.
James J. Schroeder, Hazel Green, Wis. — Service: 11 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler, Wis.
Nestor B. Tunque, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
