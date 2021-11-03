CUBA CITY, Wis. — Ricky W. “Rick” Heileman, 61, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Friday, October 29, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. Peter Auer officiating. A public visitation for friends will be held from 3-8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Friends may also call from 8-9:45 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home before the service.
Rick was born on February 11, 1960, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Bernard and Anita (Timmerman) Heileman. He graduated from Cuba City High School and attended Southwest Technical College in Fennimore.
Rick was employed at Prairie Farms for over 25 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating on the river, and animals, especially his hunting dogs. Rick raised his own pheasants and was a member of Pheasants Forever. He spent much time tinkering with cars and motorcycles. Most important to Rick were his family and friends. He loved to joke around with everyone, goof around with his grandson, Weston, and spend time with his motorcycle family.
Survivors include his daughter, Heather Heileman, Ames, IA; his son, Calub Heileman, Manitowoc, WI; his father, Bernie Heileman, Dickeyville, WI; two sisters, Sheila (Vince) Madama, Roscoe, IL, and Roxane Heileman, Dubuque, IA; a brother, Gary (Karen) Heileman, Dickeyville, WI; a brother-in-law, Travis Franzen; and his grandson, Weston.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Anita Heileman; a sister, Cheryl Franzen; and a brother, Daniel “Boone” Heileman.
Rick was an organ and tissue donor. His donation will help many individuals.
In lieu of flowers, a Ricky W. Heileman Memorial Fund has been established.