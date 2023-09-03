R. Mae McCarty, age 89, of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey on August 29, 2023, at Luther Manor in Dubuque while surrounded by her loving family.
To honor Mae’s life, her Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00-2:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Moracco Supper Club, 1413 Rockdale Road in Dubuque. A private family burial will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Mae was born on May 27, 1934, in Dubuque, IA, a daughter to Carlyle and Louise (Birkel) Meehan. She attended the former Immaculate Conception Academy in Dubuque. Mae was united in marriage to John R. McCarty on August 11, 1951, at the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. Sadly, John was called home ahead of her on June 24, 1986.
Mae was a cashier at the former Walsh Stores in Dubuque for many years. In her free-time, she loved playing cards, dominoes, as well as playing bingo with her family and friends. Mae also enjoyed many road trips with her friends throughout the years. Mae loved children and generously provided childcare for many of them.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Mae include her six sons, Michael (Catherine) McCarty, Minneapolis, MN, Patrick (Denise) McCarty, New Port Richey, FL, Kevin (Nancy) McCarty, Dubuque, IA, Timothy McCarty, Richmond, KY, Kerry (Connie) McCarty, Colorado Springs, CO, and John J. (Bonita Peters) McCarty, Appleton, WI; her eight grandchildren; her eleven great-grandchildren; her three sisters, Lorraine Dietrich, Cedar Rapids, IA, Shirley Kane, Dubuque, IA, and Frances (Larry) Breitbach, Dubuque, IA; her two brothers, James (Judy) Meehan, Williamsburg, VA, and Richard (Gladys) Meehan, Dubuque, IA; her sister-in-law, Joan McCarty, Dubuque, IA; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Mae was preceded in death by her husband, John R. McCarty; her parents, Carlyle (Louise) Meehan; her sisters, Patricia Balk, Marlene McCarty, and Donna (Dennis) Runde; and her brothers-in-law, Dennis McCarty, James McCarty, Owen Dietrich, Stanley Kane, and Donald Balk.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mae’s name to Luther Manor, or Hospice of Dubuque.
Mae’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Luther Manor and Hospice of Dubuque for all of their professional and compassionate care. The love and support which has been so graciously offered to Mae over the last two years has truly brought peace and comfort, not only to her, but to all who knew and loved her as well. We are forever grateful for each and every one of you.