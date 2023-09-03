R. Mae McCarty, age 89, of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey on August 29, 2023, at Luther Manor in Dubuque while surrounded by her loving family.

To honor Mae’s life, her Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00-2:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Moracco Supper Club, 1413 Rockdale Road in Dubuque. A private family burial will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.

