BELLEVUE, Iowa — Patricia K. “Pat” (Brandt) Daniels, 84, of Bellevue, joined her heavenly Father on Friday, July 29, 2022 with her loving family by her side and the flowing river view she so enjoyed. A Private Celebration of Life for close family and friends will be announced at a later date. Local arrangements are entrusted at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Pat was born on December 3, 1937 in Cuba City, Wisconsin, the daughter of Eileen and Arthur Brandt. She married Floyd Daniels on June 21, 1958 in Hanover, Illinois, spending 64 years together, they truly were the love of each others life! They journeyed thru life side by side having three daughters, Gina, Kim and Beth. Pat enjoyed being with her family, friends and most of all, her grandchildren. She was an amazing cook and baker, as family members know, she was especially famous for her homemade cinnamon rolls and her special fried chicken. She was a (one in a million) Lady, kind, sweet and above all, always caring more about others. We will miss our dear Pat, wife, mother, gramma, great-gramma, sister and friend, beyond any words spoken. She has left us with legendary memories to pass on with so much love. May god bless you and keep you safe in his loving arms as you enjoy a most joyous reunion with all your family members who’ve been called home before you.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Eileen Brandt; her daughter, Beth Daniels; father and mother in-law, Melvin and Zena Daniels; siblings, infant brother Joseph Brandt, Gordon “Monk” Brandt, Kenneth Brandt, Joanne Schatzer; and a great-granddaughter in infancy, Kinsley Long. Those left behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Floyd of Bellevue; daughters, Gina Daniels of Montgomery, Texas and Kim (David) Williams of Spring, Texas; grandchildren, Brittney (Jonathon) Cooper of Cypress, Texas, Jordan (Ashley) Long of Crosby, Texas, Mychal Daniels of Bellevue, and Landin Stith of Montgomery, Texas; great-grandchildren, Davon and Dylann Cooper, Harley and Elley Long. There was a lot of love in our mother’s life. Even though she is gone now, we know that her legacy will live on in all of us. She was an incredible teacher and mother who inspired everyone who knew her. Mother, your memory will live on in all of our hearts, “Forever.”
Pat’s family would like to extend a special thanks to all of the nurses and staff of Hospice of Jackson County, friends, and neighbors for all of their kindness and support these past weeks. Your love and compassion for Pat made our loss, much easier to bear, we sincerely thank all of you ! Again, thanks Patricia “Pat” Daniels family.
Memorials and condolences will be used for an Angel memorial in Pat’s memory at her home in Bellevue. Condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home c/o Pat Daniels family at 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.
