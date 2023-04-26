EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Michael C. Longsdorf, 62, of Eau Claire, passed away on April 18, 2023, surrounded by loved ones after a very short, but valiant, battle with cancer.

Mike was born January 2, 1961, to Calvin and Patricia (Anibas) Longsdorf. He grew up in his beloved hometown of Plum City, Wisconsin, and he always talked about the many friends and memories made there. Mike worked for years with his father’s concrete business, Precise Concrete, where he developed his love of the construction industry and entrepreneurship.

