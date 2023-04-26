EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Michael C. Longsdorf, 62, of Eau Claire, passed away on April 18, 2023, surrounded by loved ones after a very short, but valiant, battle with cancer.
Mike was born January 2, 1961, to Calvin and Patricia (Anibas) Longsdorf. He grew up in his beloved hometown of Plum City, Wisconsin, and he always talked about the many friends and memories made there. Mike worked for years with his father’s concrete business, Precise Concrete, where he developed his love of the construction industry and entrepreneurship.
On April 11, 1987, Mike married Tina Marie Herbst of Dubuque, Iowa, and they moved to their current home in Eau Claire where they raised their children, Calli Lynn and Cody Michael. In 1991, Mike created MCL Companies, a successful general contracting firm, which he operated until his passing. Mike and his wife became the owner/operators of two Arby’s franchises in Chippewa Falls, as well as many other business ventures over the years.
Mike was an extremely proud 4th Degree Knight with Knights of Columbus #1257 and received the award of “Knight of the Year” in 2022. He was also a proud member of the Elks Lodge and was active with both Immaculate Conception and St. Olaf Catholic Parishes. He was a man who had a strong love for God and his Country. Mike had such a big heart for anyone down on their luck or less fortunate (almost to a fault!) and he never met a stranger. He enjoyed many years of camping and spending time with Family at their backwoods camp.
Mike is survived by the love of his life and wife of 36 years, Tina (Herbst) Longsdorf; daughter, Calli Longsdorf (Josh Brown); son, Cody (Kate) Longsdorf; proud papa of grandsons, Leo and Levi Longsdorf; parents, Calvin and Patricia Longsdorf; brothers, Randy (Cheri) Longsdorf, Ron (Tracy) Longsdorf; sister, Lori Larson Heller; many brothers and sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, and by many, many friends too numerous to count.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; mother and father-in-law; brother-in-law, Jim Heller; and many great friends over the years.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona with a prayer vigil beginning at 7 p.m. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at St. Olaf Catholic Church with Father James Kurzynski celebrating the mass. A Celebration of Life will take place at Wagner’s Lanes in Eau Claire immediately following the mass going until 8 p.m. Private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Knights of Columbus Council #1257 (P.O. Box 923, Eau Claire, WI 54702).
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center in Altoona, WI, is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
