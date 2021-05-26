KIELER, Wis. — Edward P. Jansen, 76, of Kieler, WI, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021, at home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1st, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI. Burial will be in the Jamestown Cemetery in Louisburg, WI.
Family & friends may call on Tuesday, June 1st, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, WI.
Complete arrangements are pending at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI.