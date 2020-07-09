Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Sharon A. Cate, Asbury, Iowa — Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, Dubuque. Sharing of memories: 2 to 6 p.m. Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 U.S. 52 North, Dubuque.
June M. Friederick, La Motte, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 13, Midtown Marina, 285 Fifth St., East Dubuque, Ill.
Kathleen F. Heim, Dubuque — Memorial service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St., Dubuque. Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Steeple Square.
Mary Langkamp, Potosi, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Andrew Parish, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today at the church.
Katherine Lubbers, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Church of Resurrection. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the church.
Shannon R. Plowman, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Nancy K. Rommel, Bakersfield, Calif. — Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, Linwood Cemetery Chapel.
Mary Ann Schaer, Elgin, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, First Baptist Church, Elgin. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Marian A. Casten Schutte, Postville, Wis. — Graveside services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, Postville Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa.
Maynard H. Shepherd, Platteville, Wis. — Chapel military rites: 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: After noon Friday at the funeral home.
Douglas J. Shinkunas, Dubuque — Sharing of memories: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 17, Shiras Memorial in Eagle Point Park.
David L. Stifel, Monona, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona. Visitation: Noon today until time of services at the funeral home.