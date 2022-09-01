Charles E. Cahill, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Margarete Cooke, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Richard G. Dagitz, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 3, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Service: Noon Saturday at the church.
Gerald C. Drees, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 1:30 p.m., and at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley.
David G. Felderman, Dubuque — Memorial service: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Asbury, Iowa. Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Thunder Hills Country Club, Peosta, Iowa.
Kenneth L. Flack, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 3, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, Ill. Celebration of life: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Doris A. Fremont, Mount Hope, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon today, Mount Hope United Methodist Church. Service: Noon today at the church.
William H. Frommelt, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Richard Huckstadt, Farmersburg, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Teresa A. LoBianco, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with wake service at 7 p.m., Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Church of the Resurrection.
Mary Jo McDonnell, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Celebration of life: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Rosemary S. Menke, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 2, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Friday at the church.
Francis M. Miller, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a wake service at 3:45 p.m., and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Shirley Mills, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Patricia A. Nauman, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, with a wake service at 7 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Shelly M. Osterndorff, Livingston, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, Livingston United Methodist Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Dolores M. Owsley, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Luellyn R. Paglin, Danforth, Ill. — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Elizabeth, Ill.
Louis Ranchino Jr., Savanna, Ill. — Graveside service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Savanna Spring Lake Cemetery.
Peter A. Reinert Sr., Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Immaculate Conception Parish, Kieler, Wis.
Daniel G. Rice, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Calvary Community Church, Lancaster. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Linda L. Ruble, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Celebration of life: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Marsha M. Saunders, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Alan W. Schlarmann, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, with a Scripture service at 7 p.m., Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, St. Donatus Catholic Church, St. Donatus, Iowa.
Shirley Tackman, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Henry J. Westhoff, New Vienna, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna.
