PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Brenda A. Thornton-Cipra, 45, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., died February 9, 2020.
Funeral services will be Friday, February 14, at 1 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Prairie du Chien, with Pastor Cheryl Weaver officiating. A private family interment will be at a later date.
Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. (Wear your favorite Brewers Gear.)
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
More information: www.garrityfuneralhome.com