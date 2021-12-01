BUFFALO, Minn. — Merna Lee Kramer, age 94, of Buffalo, Minnesota went home to the Lord on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Park View Care Center in Buffalo.
She was born on a farm near Marion, Iowa on August 24, 1927 to Harold and Winifred (Shaffer) Hemphill.
Following graduation from high school, Merna attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls and Coe College in Cedar Rapids. For several years she taught in rural schools.
Merna Lee Hemphill and Donovan Dale Kramer were married on December 26, 1948 in Troy Mills, Iowa. God blessed their marriage with four children. Donovan Kramer preceded his wife in death on April 4, 2018.
She was an extraordinary seamstress who also enjoyed gardening. Merna was an avid letter writer and was always genuinely interested in other people. Family was especially important to her.
Donovan and Merna helped plant churches in Dubuque, IA, Oconomowoc, WI, and Vilnius, Lithuania. The couple retired in Buffalo, MN in 2002 to be near family.
She is survived by her children: Donovan (Kathe) Kramer, Brian (Beth) Kramer and Brenda (Dave) Moses; 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her loving husband, Merna was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Pearl Kramer, her parents, sisters Marian Louise and Norma June and a brother, James Leland Hemphill.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Center Point Cemetery in Center Point, Iowa. A memorial service will be held at Buffalo Covenant Church in Buffalo, Minnesota on Friday, December 10 at 1:00 P.M.
The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo, Minnesota is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com.