Esther J. Thome, 92, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Monday December 19, 2022, at 9:40 a.m. at MercyOne Dubuque with her loving family by her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday December 22, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church 2921 Central Avenue, with Father Steve Garner officiating. Friends and family may visit from 9:00a.m. until the start of Mass at the church. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.

