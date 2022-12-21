Esther J. Thome, 92, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Monday December 19, 2022, at 9:40 a.m. at MercyOne Dubuque with her loving family by her side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday December 22, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church 2921 Central Avenue, with Father Steve Garner officiating. Friends and family may visit from 9:00a.m. until the start of Mass at the church. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Esther was born on October 25, 1930, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of William and Pearl (Dornes) Steger. In 1948 she graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in Dubuque. She was united in marriage to David L. Thome on April 11, 1953, at St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque. She worked as a secretary for John Deere Dubuque Works up until her retirement in 1989. Esther was a member of Holy Ghost Church, Holy Spirit Parish in Dubuque for over 60 years. Her family and faith were the most important things to her.
Esther is survived by her daughters Julie Thome, Lori (Ron) Smith, and Jane (Bob) Walsh, son-in-law Gary (Becky) Valentine, grandchildren David (Samantha) Smith, Michael Smith, Megan (Miguel Gutierrez) Valentine, Matthew (Tatum Mays) Valentine, Samuel (Natasha Heeren) Valentine, and Emily McGrane, and great grandchildren Ryan, Elizabeth, Hunter and Henry Smith, and Liam Valentine.
She was preceded in death by her husband, daughters Susan Thome and Mary Beth “Macy” Valentine, her parents, sisters Sister Karol Steger O.S.F., Grace, and Violet Steger.
Thank you to the incredible staff at MercyOne Dubuque for the care and compassion provided to Esther during her final days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.