LANCASTER, Wis. — Brian “Porky” Cathman, 56, of Lancaster, Wisconsin, passed away early Sunday morning on January 22, 2023, at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, surrounded by his family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday January 27, 2023, at St. Clement’s Church, 135 S Washington St, in Lancaster, Wisconsin. Per Porky’s wishes, there will be no visitation. His request was to have a funeral mass and blessing of his cremated remains. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, IA, is assisting the family.

