LANCASTER, Wis. — Brian “Porky” Cathman, 56, of Lancaster, Wisconsin, passed away early Sunday morning on January 22, 2023, at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, surrounded by his family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday January 27, 2023, at St. Clement’s Church, 135 S Washington St, in Lancaster, Wisconsin. Per Porky’s wishes, there will be no visitation. His request was to have a funeral mass and blessing of his cremated remains. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, IA, is assisting the family.
Porky was born on February 16, 1966, in Prairie du Chien, son of Darrell and Rita (Reuter) Cathman. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1984 and Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, WI in 1987. Porky enjoyed his occupation as an over the road truck driver with Zimmerman Transfer out of Dodgeville, and he was grateful to them for their compassion and understanding after he was diagnosed with cancer. Porky enjoyed spending his off-time at his farm, where he enjoyed hunting and time with family and friends; he had an amazing ability to make people laugh — right up to the end of his fight! His contagious laugh and huge personality will live on in everyone who was fortunate enough to know him.
Porky is survived by his mother Rita (Donny) Pennekamp of Lancaster, sister Susie Kalupa (Joe) of Ripon, nieces and nephews Ryan, Kelly, and Kera Ripon, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Darrell in February 2001.
