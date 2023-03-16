Mary Elizabeth Richter, 71, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

The Funeral Service for Mary will be 11:00 am Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Word of Life Church with Pastor Loren Hirschy officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.

