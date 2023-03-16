Mary Elizabeth Richter, 71, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
The Funeral Service for Mary will be 11:00 am Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Word of Life Church with Pastor Loren Hirschy officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Mary was born April 15, 1951, in Dubuque, the daughter of Viola Kringle. Mary was united in marriage to Walter Kaufmann on October 28, 1972. He preceded her in death on November 28, 2011. She was later united in marriage to Eugene “Gene” Richter on October 23, 2016.
Mary worked various jobs, working at the Titanic Museum in Branson, Missouri, and Aladdin Dry Cleaners in Dubuque.
She loved working with people and volunteering; she would volunteer at the church bookstore, and the food pantry. Mary was a faithful member of the Word of Life Church. She enjoyed attending at Life Bible College, and hosting community group at her home. Above all, Mary treasured time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Eugene “Gene” Richter of Dubuque; children, Nicole (Jonathon Mahon) Stumpf, Chris Kaufmann, Michelle (Pete) Woodman, and Alexis (Jason) Webb all of Dubuque; 38 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; five step-children, Denise (Stacey) Bussie of Clinton, IA; Lori (Shawn) Petersen of Clinton; and, Nathan (Leah) Richter of Fulton, IL, Barb Edfors and Susan Petersen both of Clinton.
Besides her first husband, she was preceded in death by her mom, and her aunt, Frances Kringle.
Memorials may be made to the Word of Life Church book store fund.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, as well as, Pastor Loren Hirschy and his wife, Joy, for their care and compassion.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Mary’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
