George “Dan” Barry, age 62, of Dubuque, completed his earthly journey on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Per Danny’s request, a celebration of life for family and friends will be held from 1 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the Backpocket Taproom and Beercade, 333 East 10th St., in Dubuque. A private family burial will take place at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West, Iowa, where full military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. The Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving Dan’s family.