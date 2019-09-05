MONONA, Iowa — Belva Joanne Gramlich, 87, of Monona, Iowa, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Great River Care Center in McGregor, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa. There will also be a one-hour visitation before services at the church on Saturday. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Living Faith United Methodist Parish in Monona, Iowa, with Rev. Deb Parkison as the Officiant. Burial will follow at Monona Cemetery, Monona, Iowa.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation service, of Monona, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.