Doris (Grosser) Trausch, 95, of Dubuque, passed away at home Friday, January 17, 2020, surrounded by those who loved her dearly.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Dubuque. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. Friday, at the church. Rev. David Schatz will officiate. Entombment will be in the Resurrection Garden Mausoleum, Mount Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque.