Ramona Barwick, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel. Sharing of memories and Mass of Christian burial: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the chapel.
Betty J. Carlin, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Terry Ann Check, Kieler, Wis. — Viewing: 10 to 11:45 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler. Mass of Christian burial: Noon today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.
Carroll C. Clark, Dubuque — Time of sharing: 11 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Robert L. Coohey, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m., Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, Church of the Nativity.
Joseph M. Gilbertson, Kieler, Wis. — Fellowship: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Journey Church, Dubuque. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
James Jahncke, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Duane E. Knautz, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green.
Thomas Kraus, Osterdock, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, Iowa. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg.
Richard E. Long, Maquoketa, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Manny’s Pizza, Savanna, Ill., and from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, Huckleberry’s Restaurant, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Robert J. Ludwig Sr., Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m., Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, St, Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley.
Helen B. McDermott, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington. Rosary service: 8 p.m. today at the church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Nancy L. Murray, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Donald Puckett, Epworth, Iowa — Viewing: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the funeral home. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Paul D. Shellenberger, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Collen C. Timmerman Thiltgen, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, Nativity BVM Church, Menominee, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Anna Mae Welter, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Cross Catholic Church.
