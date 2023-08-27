Donald Patrick Gaul, 78, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at the Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday, August 28, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Donald Patrick Gaul, 78, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at the Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday, August 28, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Don will be 10:00 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Cathedral of St. Raphael with Father Dennis Quint as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Luxemburg.
Donald was born July 5, 1945, in Farley, IA, the son of Joseph William and Stella Marie Dolan Gaul. On August 18, 2016, he married Debra Jean Rokusek in Dubuque.
Don was a dairy farmer who enjoyed helping his nephews, Tim and Jim, farm after his retirement.
He liked to travel with his wife, Deb, and spend time at the farm, walking to the back creek, feeding the cats, and gazing at the stars with the yard light burnt out. He was loving, kind, faithful and hardworking and passed those traits on to his children. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and recent great-grandfather.
Survivors include his wife, Deb; three daughters, Margie (Rick) Schumann of Dyersville, IA, Patsy Schueller of Epworth, IA, and Donna (Joel) Laaker of Dubuque; one son, Roger (Ashley) Gaul of Peosta, IA; 11 grandchildren, Kevin (Makenzie) Schumann, Trevor Schumann, Carson, Carter, and Kaylee Schueller, Isla, Cullen, and Imogen Laaker, Eliana, Bryson, and Colton Gaul; and one great-grandson, Tayte Schumann; one brother, David (Carol) Gaul of Guttenberg, IA; one sister, Marlene (Bill Hosch) Koppes of Cascade, IA; his father- and mother-in-law, Joe and Karen Rokusek of Dubuque; two sisters-in-law, Sherrie (Dan) Estal, and Lynn (Joe) Lieb; three brothers-in-law, Dennis (Kelli) Rokusek, and Steve (Mickey) Rokusek, Jeff (LaVonne Sawvell) Rokusek; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two children, Peter and Tony in infancy, two sisters, Verna Greenwood and Connie Maiers, and two brothers-in-law, Ray Greenwood and Bernie Maiers, mother of his children, Gladys Gaul and one nephew David Estal.
The family would like to thank Dr. Caceres, Dr. James and staff at Mercy Hospital, Hospice of Dubuque, the staff at Hawkeye Care Center, and Sister Sharon.
Condolences sent to the family by visiting Don’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.