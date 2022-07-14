MESA, Ariz. — Dorothy J. Keith, 94, of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Dubuque died Sunday, June 26, 2022 at her home in Mesa, Arizona.
Memorial services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the church. Burial will be held at a later date. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road is entrusted with arrangements.
Dorothy was born on January 30, 1928 in Dubuque, the daughter of Charles and Alice (Kroma) Wieser.
She married Norman Drees on November 28, 1953; he preceded her in death on January 30, 1984. She married Neil Keith on December 9, 1989; he preceded her in death on August 10, 2020.
Dorothy worked at North Western Bell right after high school until retirement. She was an excellent seamstress and a talented painter.
Dorothy and her husband, Neil enjoyed vacationing in Arizona during the winter months and playing golf together. Dorothy also enjoyed bowling and playing bocce ball.
Dorothy was a longtime member of Thespians, the “Red Hat” group, and Thunder Hills Golf and Country Club. After retiring from North Western Bell, she joined many former colleagues and became a member of the Pioneers Retirement Group.
She was very proud of her family and loved spending time with them.
She is survived by her step children, Brenda (Rick) Anderson, Marla (Chuck Dodgen) Keith, and Tommy (Beth) Keith; 5 step- grandchildren, and 4 step- great -grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Richard (Judy) Miller, Alice (Terry) Rooney, Susan (Lonnie) Cox, Denise (Dave) Frazier, Deb (Rick) Henry, Dennis (Marsha) Wieser, Linda (Joe) Gammon, Rick (Tracey) Wieser, Jan (Dennis) Dodson, Dean (Diane) Wieser, Jeff (Joan) Wieser, Sally Culbertson, Jay (Carla) Wieser, Scott Wieser, and Randy Wieser; and many great nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Cletus, in infancy, Mary (Harold) Nolan, Loretta (John) Miller, Irene (Alvin) Loanjers, Charles (Marie) Wieser, Maurice (Jane) Wieser, Wilfred Wieser, Francis (Helen) Wieser, Milton (Ella) Wieser, and Melvin Wieser; nephews, Gary Wieser, and Jerry Wieser; and niece, Madonna “Donna” Zimmerman.
A Dorothy Keith Memorial Fund has been established.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dorothy’s great-niece, Tammy Imhof, for the wonderful care given to Dorothy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.