DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Anna “Annie” Marie Ries, 94, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Guttenberg Care Center, Guttenberg, Iowa.
A private family goodbye will take place at Kramer Funeral Home, in Dyersville, with burial at St. Francis Cemetery on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Anna was born November 15, 1925, in Petersburg, Iowa, the daughter of John and Elizabeth (Ollendick) Scherbring. She married Elmer Ries on November 8, 1949, in Petersburg. Together with their six children, they farmed in Petersburg for 31 years. After moving to Dyersville in 1980, they were well known for their love of Christmas by the beautiful display of lawn decorations. Anna loved playing piano accordion. She enjoyed cooking very much and prepared meals for various large gatherings. Anna volunteered at the Mercy Gift Shop, St. Francis Church, making communion hosts and Oakcrest Manor, in Dyersville. Most of all she loved her family get togethers for birthdays and holidays. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.
Anna is survived by her six children: Rita (Dennis) Wolter, of Guttenberg, Darlene (James) Staner, of Colesburg, Michael (Doris) Ries, of Dubuque, Martin (Carol) Ries, of Dyersville, Marvin (Darlene) Ries, of Delaware, and Kathleen (Robert) Curry, of Clearfield, UT; 24 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer, in 2012; grandson, Brian Ries; many brothers, sisters and in-laws.
