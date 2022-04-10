MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Janice D. Ruggeberg, 74, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday evening, April 5, 2022, at the Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, Iowa.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held at 11 A.M., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Monday, April 11, 2022 at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Janice Darlene Small was born on August 18, 1947 in Clinton, Iowa, to Leslie Ernest “Ernie” and Evelyn Antoinette (Scheibe) Small. She spent her early years attending Jackson County Country Schools and the graduated as class Valedictorian from Western Dubuque High School in 1965. She married Paul Ruggeberg on December 16, 1967 in Maquoketa, Iowa. Two children were born to this union, Michael and James.
Immediately following her high school graduation, Janice worked as a secretary for Midland Laboratories in Dubuque until her marriage. She then worked as the office manager and in human resources for Lujacks Auto in Davenport for 25 years. She semi-retired in 1995 and moved with Paul’s work to Ohio where she found work as a part-time church secretary. They retired and moved to Maquoketa in 2000.
Janice was a member of First Lutheran Church in Maquoketa, Joker’s Wild Card Club, and the “Pink Sisters” Cancer Survivor Group. She enjoyed fishing, traveling, camping, and spending time with her family at the lakehouse. She was an excellent baker and cook and loved preparing delicious meals for her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and watching all their sports activities.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Paul Ruggeberg of Maquoketa, IA; children, Michael “Mike” (Kim) Ruggeberg of Peosta, IA, and James “Jim” (Selena) Ruggeberg of Grand Mound, IA; 5 grandchildren, Brett (and special friend Kaitlyn), Abbie, Luke, Remi, and Landre; a brother, Richard “Rick” (Tammie) Small of Bernard, IA; and a sister, Carol Small of Bernard, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers James and Edward, sister Phyllis Ruggeberg Turnis, brother-in-law David Ruggeberg, and a nephew Scott Ruggeberg.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Janice D. Ruggeberg memorial fund has been established.