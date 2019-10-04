DARLINGTON, Wis. — Jolante K. Olson, age 67, of Darlington, Wis., passed away while surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington.
She was born March 27, 1952, in Belmont, Wis., the daughter of Harvey and Eileen (Richards) Speth. Jolante was born and raised in Belmont, where she graduated from Belmont High School in 1970. In 1971, she moved to Darlington, where she met the love of her life, Jerry I. Olson. They were united in marriage on March 10, 1973, at Grace Lutheran Church in Darlington. Jolante worked as a bookkeeper for Darlington FS and Hallada Motors in Dodgeville, Wis. In 1997, she was hired as Lafayette County’s Fair Secretary, where she worked until her health issues would no longer allow her to work, retiring on May 12, 2019.
Jolante is survived by her husband, Jerry, at home; two brothers, David (Karen) Speth, of Milton, Wis., and Daniel (Gayle) Speth, of Belmont; three sisters, Donna Tierney, of Platteville, Wis., Deanne Bennett, of Darlington, and Joanne Helms, of Mineral Point, Wis.; and her special family, April Brandt, of Belmont, Alix Brandt, of Madison, Wis., and A.J. Brandt, of Darlington; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Donald Speth; and one sister, Judy Palzkill.
Jolante was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Darlington, but she also enjoyed attending the church she grew up in, Peace Lutheran Church, in Belmont. She will always be remembered as a very caring person who always worried about taking care of others before herself. Jolante enjoyed baking sweets for whomever she felt was in need. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Peace Lutheran Church, 346 S. Mound Avenue, in Belmont, with Rev. Robin Luckey officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Monday at the church.
The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Jolante’s name.