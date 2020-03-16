Verna Mae Bergman, 87, of Dubuque, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John. F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1276 White St., Dubuque, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Rev. Jay Ilten will officiate. Interment will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.
Verna was born September 13, 1932, in Dubuque, the daughter of Otto and Hulda (Fanslow) Ulrich. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. Verna married Orville Bergman on August 27, 1950, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on March 19, 2005.
Verna was employed in accounting at Sears Department Store for many years until her retirement. She was a lifelong active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, where she served as choir director and organist for many years. She was instrumental in founding the Open Closet. Verna loved to play euchre with friends and belonged to many euchre clubs. She enjoyed baking, and was a very generous person with a feisty spirit.
Verna is survived by three children, Alan (Donna) Bergman, of Cole Camp, MO, Ann Bergman, of Dubuque, and Alysia (Tim) Hedrick, of Dubuque; her grandchildren, Stephanie, Melissa, A.J., Christian, Nick, Ashleigh, Zack, Keeghan, Eric, Casey, Colton; five great-grandchildren and one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Karl (Ruth) Ulrich; and two sisters, Eileen (Alfred Farnochi) Ulrich, and Helen (Donald Sr.) Thomas.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Luther Manor Grand Meadows for their care of Verna. Memorials may be made to the family for later donation to her favorite charities.
