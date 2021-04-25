GLEN HAVEN, Wis. — John J. “Jack” Mason, age 69, of Glen Haven, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, WI.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Blakes Prairie Cemetery, rural Bloomington. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Southwestern Wisconsin Angus Sue Finley Memorial Scholarship to Keri Retallick, SW Angus Sec./Treas., 8281 East Glen Road, Glen Haven, WI, 53810, or twokcattlekr@aol.com. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
He was born on June 7, 1951, the son of Melvin and Ruth Mason. He graduated from Bloomington High School in 1969. After graduation, Jack attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture in May 1973. He married Patty Edge on November 24, 1973, at Peace Lutheran Church in Platteville.
After college, Jack wanted to bring his knowledge back to the family farm, where he farmed for the next 47 years with his three brothers, and later with his three children, and a nephew. He was most admired by his family and by those who met him as one who puts his whole self into all that he’s done. He was strong and secure, but still honest, gentle and wise. His aim in life was to sustain the family farm so that it made just a happy living for his family and a legacy that would make his brothers and father proud of him. Jack served on numerous organizations, including the board of directors of the Wisconsin Angus Association, Vice President of the area Southwest Angus Association, a 4-H beef project leader, and an emerald awarded member of the Grant County Leaders Association. Jack was very moved to be baptized on the same day with his son Michael and was a member of Bloomington United Methodist Church.
He had a passion for breeding and showing his Angus cattle with his children and grandchildren. Jack loved spending time with his family and the holiday traditions which usually included good food. At that time, his only time away from the family farm was his passion of showing his Angus cattle with his kids. Jack did enjoy hunting up a good Friday Fish Fry. Later in life, he and his wife Patty enjoyed taking a few trips to Tulum in Mexico, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Branson, and to the East Coast, seeing Nantucket Island and Maine, to name a few.
Jack is survived by his wife, Patty; sons, Matthew and Joseph (fiance, Amy); a daughter in-law, Rose Mason-Gould; granddaughters, Emma, Lydia, Michaela; grandsons, Connor, Bryce, Levi, Ben; step-grandchildren, Mallory, Hogan, and Brooklyn; surviving sisters are Doris Clevidence, Virginia Ziegler, Shirley Meier, and Linda (Duane) Hoffman; and many nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Ruth Mason; brothers, Eugene, Stan and Pete (Clive) Mason; and a sister, Jill. He was tragically preceded in death by his son, Michael; and an infant granddaughter, Esmae.