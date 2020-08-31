Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Thomas J. Bergan, Elkader, Iowa — Graveside services: 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Elkader.
Suzanne M. Brooks, Ashland, Wis. — Graveside service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, Hazel Green (Wis.) Cemetery.
Jeannette L. Campbell, Nashua, Iowa — Graveside service: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque.
Alan Coleman, Monona, Iowa — Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 11494 Falcon Ave., Monona.
Donald Curley, Galena, Ill. — Gathering: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 5, St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Galena.
Betty M. Decker, Sheboygan, Wis. — Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, Hope United Methodist Church, Chadwick, Ill.
Lyle Dee, Waukon, Iowa — Memorial service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, Zion United Church of Christ, Waukon. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
William Demkier, Dubuque — Services: Noon today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
Monte R. Dundee, Postville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Postville fairgrounds.
Lucille C. Helbing, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville.
Loras A. Jarding, Farley, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Emma M. Olson, Andover, Minn. — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville, Wis.
James T. Ryan, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, Church of the Nativity. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Monroe L. Snyder, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
Edwin Wagner, Dubuque — Services: 5 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
Loras J. Wulfekuhle, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Earlville, Iowa.