Ann L. Mai, 90, of Dubuque died Friday, May 12, 2023. Private family services will be held.
Ann was born July 8, 1932 in Fenton, Illinois, daughter of Christian and Helen (Redell) Jannsen.
In 1951 she graduated from Maquoketa High School.
On September 8, 1951, Ann married Robert Mai at Harmony Church, Zwingle. He preceded her in death on October 26, 2020.
Ann worked as a bookkeeper at Interstate Finance Corp. for 15 years. She then worked as a cashier for Interstate Power Co. for 26 years, retiring in 1994. She liked both working with and spending money throughout her entire life. Ann’s favorite things to buy were shoes, purses, clothes, jewelry, and gifts. Her family teased her that they never saw anyone write out a check faster than her.
She was a member of Immanuel Church of Christ, where in the past, she taught Sunday School for many years. Ann also volunteered at Mercy Medical Center and Dubuque Nursing and Rehab.
Ann is survived by her son Don (MaryJo) Mai of Dubuque; grandchildren, Steven (Jennifer) Mai of Dubuque and Lisa (Dan) DeMuth of Monroe, Wisc.; and great grandchildren, Joseph and Samantha Mai and Madeline, Jacob and Michael DeMuth.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ann Mai Memorial Fund.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the excellent care provided to Ann and Bob while at Luther Manor.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
