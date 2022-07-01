Jane M. Avenarius, Asbury, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Mary J. Cooley, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, Patch Grove (Wis.) Cemetery.
Sheila A. Goedken, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 2, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
David E. Hartman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Ruth H. Heim, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 2, St. Francis Xavier Elementary School auditorium, Dyersville. Service: Noon Saturday at the auditorium.
Charlene A. Hinderman, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, with Scripture service at 3:45 p.m., and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, July 2, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
John F. Hirsch, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Howard L. Kennedy, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 10, Antl Hall, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, at the church. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Clara E.L. Klein, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 2, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Savanna, Ill. Service: Noon Saturday at the church.
Wilma M. Mensen, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
J. Bruce Meriwether, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, Westminster Presbyterian Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Geraldine Moorman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. today, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of memories: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today at the chapel. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the chapel.
Geraldine L. Nolting, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Charlotte A. Powers, Paso Robles, Calif. — Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. today, Mount Olivet Cemetery Chapel, Key West, Iowa.
Jacklyn Schaefer, Potosi, Wis. — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 2, Holiday Gardens Event Center, Potosi.
James Scovel, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 2, Eagles Club, Asbury, Iowa.
Ronald M. Seay, Grimes, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 2, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Walter D. Wertzberger, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West.
