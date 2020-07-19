Carol Ann “Ma” Fossum, 78, of Dubuque, passed away on April 2, 2020, at Dubuque Specialty Care.
Gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a prayer service to be held at 2:45 p.m. with Deacon Jim Kean officiating.
Carol was born on December 18, 1941, the daughter of Joseph and Leona (Livingston) Wachter.
She married Richard “Dick” Fossum June 27, 1959, and he preceded her in death on September 23, 2016.
Carol worked at the Airline Inn for 36 years where she made many great friendships over the years. Whether you called her Carol or “Ma” or Burr Head” she always had a smile to go along with a good drink.
She enjoyed camping, horseback riding, playing a game of Euchre and enjoyed a vodka sour.
Carol was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her children, Gerald (Linda) Fossum, Vickie Scipior and Steven (Lynn) Fossum; grandchildren, Michael Fossum, Melissa Bremer, Matthew (Erin) Fossum, Christopher, Elizabeth, and Emily Fossum, Hannah (Dan) Wizner, Zach (Daynna) Jones, Steve Miller, and Rebecca Fossum; many stepgrandchildren; along with many great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dick; three sisters; one brother; her son-in-law, Ron Scipior.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kirkendall and his nurse Kate for all of their care and kindness; also a special thank you to Mark and John O’Brien and all of Carol’s Airline family and friends for being there for Carol and her family over the years.
In lieu of flowers memorials, may be directed to the family.