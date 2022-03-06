SABULA, Iowa — Joy A. Ackerman, 65, of Sabula, died on Thursday, March 3.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savanna, Ill., where services will follow. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Sabula.

Law-Jones Funeral Home, of Savanna, is assisting the family.

