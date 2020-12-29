Mary F. Brady, 86, of Dubuque, died Saturday, December 26, 2020, at her home in Dubuque.
A private funeral service for Mary will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service with Deacon Mike Ellis officiating. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA. The service will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Mary was born October 8, 1934, in Cuba City, WI, the daughter of Edward and Imelda Bandfield Alt. She married John “Jack” Brady, he preceded her in death on May 12, 1981.
She received her Masters Degree from University of California. She was employed as an instructor for the Department of Defense schools for 37 years with the United States Government.
Survivors include her three sisters, Shirley (Bob) Lex, of Dubuque, Eleanor Sanders, of Reno, NV, Patricia Wiegel, of Dubuque; and two brothers, Mike (Sandy) Alt, of Cedar Rapids, and Leonard Alt, of Milwaukee, WI.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Joseph and Patrick; her sister Evelyn Brecht; and two brother-in-laws; Bill Sanders and Carl Wiegel.
The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for their care and kindness they had shown to Mary.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences sent to the family by visiting Mary’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.