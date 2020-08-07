Imogene L. “Jean” (Eganhouse) Styer, 89, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, where due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the family requests that masks be worn. Visitation will also be held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Monday at St. Anthony Catholic Church where Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday and masks will be required. Complete arrangements are pending.