MONROE, Wis. — Elva M. Hermanson, age 90, of Monroe, died Monday, April 17, 2023 at her home. Elva was born on February 17, 1933 in Hazel Green, the second oldest of eight children to William and Gertrude (Wiederholt) Brandt. She attended a one room school house in rural Shullsburg. Elva married Faedelus Herbst on August 18, 1949 in Benton. He preceded her in death on July 22, 1983. She married Harold Hermanson on April 22, 1988 in Monroe. He died on June 23, 2010. Elva worked as a nurses aid at Darlington Hospital for 15 years and retired from Advance Transformer following 30 years of employment. She was a member of St. Victor Catholic Church in Monroe and the V.F.W. Auxiliary. She enjoyed dancing at Turner Hall every Sunday and was a devoted catholic. She would travel hours to polka dance and enjoyed polkaing with every grandchild at their wedding.
She is survived by five children, Steven (Tina) Herbst of Monroe, Edward (Dawn) Herbst of Hazel Green, LeAnn (Jeff) Olson of Platteville, James (Diane Thorne) Herbst of Sun Prairie, Kristine (Joe) Wubben of East Dubuque, IL; 21 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Christine Herbst of Dubuque, IA, Polly Herbst of Cuba City, WI; and six siblings, Gladys, Myrtle, Melda, Charles, Mary, and Elmer. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; four sons, Bob, Bill, David, Brian; grandchildren, Daryl Busch, Megan Herbst, Matt Herbst, Phillip Herbst; great granddaughter, Michelle Busch; daughter-in-law, Beth Herbst; son-in-law, Denny Busch; and brother, Joe Brandt.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor Catholic Church, Monroe, with Father Tafadzwa Kushamba officiating. A luncheon will follow the mass at the American Legion Post #84, Monroe, followed by gravesides services at St. Matthew’s Catholic Cemetery, Shullsburg, at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will be at the NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 1329 31st Avenue, Monroe, on Friday, April 21, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Elva’s name. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net.
