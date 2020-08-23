GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Carolyn H. Oberbroeckling, age 75, of Guttenberg, IA, completed her earthly journey on August 19, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
To honor Carolyn’s life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 520 S. 2nd Street in Guttenberg, with Father Marvin Bries officiating. Family and friends of Carolyn may visit from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Luxemburg, IA, at a later date. The Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving Carolyn’s family.
Carolyn was born on May 9, 1945, in Holy Cross, Iowa, one of 11 children to Sabin and Lavena (Duster) Cook. She was a proud graduate of Holy Cross High School, Class of ‘63. She eventually met her soul-mate, Leo Oberbroeckling, and the two were united in marriage on November 30, 1968, at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dubuque. They were blessed with 51 wonderful years together, and three beloved children. Carolyn quickly honed in on her nurturing skills and devoted her life to being both an amazing wife and mother. In time, she would also have the opportunity to love on, and spoil her very own grandchildren. Carolyn appreciated the farm life and never took for granted the simple joys that come with it. You could quite often hear her singing along to her favorite Kenny Rogers song, and if her L.A. Dodgers were playing, she would diligently rearrange her daily chores to be ready for the first pitch. A little time at the casino was also a welcomed adventure when time allowed. Family time was definitely her goal in life though, and whenever she was able to gather with her sisters, you could regularly hear her say, “8 sisters and 3 brothers at home.” Carolyn carried an obvious gentleness within her beautiful spirit, and we are grateful that now her earthly struggles are behind her. Our hearts will never truly heal from the pain of her absence, but we trust that her Lord and Savior has her securely in His loving embrace and will keep her eternal soul safely at peace until we all meet again. Thank you, Carolyn, for teaching us what is truly valuable in this life and may we carry your legacy forward through each and every day we must face without you.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Carolyn include her loving husband, Leo Oberbroeckling, Guttenberg, IA; her children, Jeff (Angie) Oberbroeckling, Guttenberg, IA, Joyce (Charlie) Bockenstedt, Luxemburg, IA, and Jason Oberbroeckling, Dubuque, IA; her grandchildren, Matt (Ashley) Oberbroeckling, Luxemburg, IA, Amanda (Damien) Oberbroeckling, Strawberry Point, IA, and Jenny Rodenberg, Garnavillo, IA; her siblings, Kay (Jim) Schmitt, Rickardsville, IA, Janet (Dick) Schmitt, Dubuque, IA, Ken Cook, Dubuque, IA, Shirley (Art) Coleman, Asbury, IA, Linda (Jim) Markham, Holy Cross, IA, Dorothy (Chuck) Kane, Dubuque, IA, Don (Cheryl) Cook, Asbury, IA, Steve (Paula) Cook, Dubuque, IA, Tina (Kurt) Burbach, Balltown, IA, and Mary (Tom) Reeg, Dubuque, IA; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Pete (Jane) Oberbroeckling, Holy Cross, IA, Clara Harter, Petersburg, IA, Annie (Bob) Scherbring, Dyersville, IA, David (Julie) Oberbroeckling, Davenport, IA, Hilda (Clem) DeMuth, Earlville, IA, Kay Oberbroeckling Herman, Dubuque, IA, Clyde (LuAnn) Oberbroeckling, Holy Cross, IA, Walt Oberbroeckling, Hazel Green, WI, John Oberbroeckling, East Dubuque, IL, and Becky Oberbroeckling, Dubuque, IA; along with countless extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents Sabin and Lavena (Duster) Cook, her father and mother-in-law, John (Catherine) Oberbroeckling; her brothers-in-law, Henry Harter and Hugo Oberbroeckling; and her sisters-in-law, Alma Oberbroeckling, Alice Oberbroeckling, Shirley Oberbroeckling and Bev Cook.
Carolyn’s family would like to thank Dr. Michele Dikker and Dr. Eric Engelman, along with the nurses and staff at St. Croix Hospice, for all of their professional and compassionate care of Carolyn and her family.
