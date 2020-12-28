Fern D. Lowe Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Dec 28, 2020 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Fern D. Lowe, 79, of Hazel Green, died on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Complete arrangements are pending at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hazel-green-wis Grant-county-wis Lafayette-county-wis annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today