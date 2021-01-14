SHERRILL, Iowa — David R. Steckel, 76, of Sherrill, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Luther Manor in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. today, January 14, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with funeral services beginning at 6 p.m. Fr. Noah Diehm will officiate. Military Honors will follow by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
David was born on December 6, 1944, in Dubuque, the son of Vincent and Irene (Plein) Steckel. He Graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1963 and joined the United States Marine Corps in 1964, serving during the Vietnam War until 1967. On August 23, 1969, he married Ann Haxmeier at Saint Joseph Key West Catholic Church and together they shared 51 years together. He worked for Dubuque John Deere Tractor Works from 1970 until his retirement in 2000 and was a member of the UAW Local No.94.
Dave loved the outdoors, especially camping, hunting and fishing on the Mississippi. On any given Saturday, you could catch Hurricane Dave making “one more pass” in Hurricane Chute.
He is survived by his wife, Ann; two children, Jeffrey (Tina) Steckel, and Sara (Rob) Dimmer; four grandchildren, Justin (Nicole) Steckel, Tristin Steckel, Kayci Dimmer, Erin Dimmer and a soon to arrive great-grandson, all of Dubuque; two sisters, Donna (Richard) Cox, of Peoria, and his twin sister, Dianne (Steve) Pins; and a brother, Jack Steckel, both of Dubuque; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Vincent “Bud”, Donald, Richard and Bruce.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Luther Manor and to Saint Croix Hospice along with the volunteers of the Sherrill Fire and EMS for all their care and kindness they showed for Dave and his family.