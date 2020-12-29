Jeanne L. Kieffer, 87, of Dubuque, died Sunday, December 27th, 2020, at Ennoble Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Private family services are being held today at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Jeanne was born in 1933, daughter of Clarence and Grace (Trude) Dirksen, of Dubuque, Iowa.
She resided in Dubuque all her life. She attended St. Anthony grade school and was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy. She was a member of St. Anthony Parish and Rosary Society, as well as the St. Jude Circle.
Jeanne was a stenographer at John Deere Dubuque Works in the 1950s where she met Merle, and they were married in 1957. She served as a volunteer for many years at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center alongside her niece, Linda Wiskus, and enjoyed walking the halls seeing people she knew while delivering flowers and gifts. Jeanne had many close friends and enjoyed participating in card club and riding bikes. Jeanne was a loving and caring mother to her three sons. The highlight of her summers was when her grandchildren would stay with her for a week of fun which included swimming at the water park and miniature golfing.
Jeanne is survived by her children, Tom (Marty) Kieffer, Bob (Kathy) Kieffer, and Mike Kieffer; four grandchildren, Ryan Kieffer, Allison (Drew) Combs, Abbie (Brendan) Howe, and Alyssa Kieffer; four great grandchildren, Evelyn, Audrey and Caroline Combs, and Chase Howe.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merle Kieffer; sisters, Betty Stanley and Lorrayne Oswald; and her brother, Clarence Dirksen Jr.
Jeanne’s family would like to extend a sincere thank-you to the kind, loving, and caring staff (Jeanne’s “Honey Bunnies”) of Ennoble Manor, especially Michelle Coates, her special friend and patient advocate.