CUBA CITY, Wis. — Louis J. “Louie” Berning, 89, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, formerly of Sinsinawa, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, September 15, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Church, Sinsinawa, Wisconsin, with Rev. Peter Auer officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9-11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 20 at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin.

Recommended for you