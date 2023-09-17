CUBA CITY, Wis. — Louis J. “Louie” Berning, 89, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, formerly of Sinsinawa, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, September 15, 2023.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Church, Sinsinawa, Wisconsin, with Rev. Peter Auer officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9-11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 20 at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin.
Louie was born on July 26, 1934 in Sinsinawa, Wisconsin, the son of Joseph and Bertha (Pickel) Berning. He was a graduate of St. Joseph’s School, Sinsinawa. Louie served in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Rita Mae Hilby on September 3, 1960 at Nativity BVM Catholic Church at Menominee. She preceded him in death on August 8, 2023.
Louie owned and operated Berning Service Station at Prairie Corners and worked in maintenance at Sinsinawa Mound. He was a member of the Dickeyville-Kieler VFW Post #6455 and St. Joseph’s Church. Together, Louie and Rita enjoyed attending dances in their youth and traveling throughout Wisconsin. They took the trip of a lifetime to Alaska. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting and attending events for all of his grandchildren. One of the greatest memories for Louie was taking part in a Military Honor Flight to Washington D.C.
Louie is survived by four daughters, Barb (Terry) Temperly, of Platteville, WI, Karen (Mick) Schultz, of Grand Mound, IA, Sharon (Dale) Kaiser, of Cuba City, WI, and JoAnn (Jay) Roussel, Durango, IA; daughter-in-law, Kathy Berning, of Hazel Green, WI; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marion Goerdt, Clinton, IA.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; a son, Dennis M. Berning; his siblings, Harold (Mary) Berning and Harriet (Junior) Portzen; and a brother-in-law, Al Goerdt.
In lieu of flowers, a Louis J. “Louie” Berning Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
The family would like to thank the staff of MercyOne Cancer Center and Dubuque Hospice for their care of Louie.