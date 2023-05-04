Delain M. Allen, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Sandra S. Becwar, Glen Haven, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Cassville. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Aubrey L. Blackburn, Fennimore, Wis. — Graveside service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, Prairie Cemetery, Fennimore.
Wanda Brechler, Denver — Graveside service: Noon Saturday, May 6, Miles (Iowa) Cemetery.
Timothy J. Cauffman, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Beverly A. Christensen, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, Sherrill United Methodist Church. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Natasha A. Fischer, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Rosanna Gleason, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Service: 6:30 p.m. today, and at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, Sinsinawa Mound Center.
Dale A. Griffin, Dickeyville, Wis. — Gathering: 4 to 8 p.m. today, PJ’s Pub and Hall, Kieler.
Mary Jo Keane, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of memories: 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian burial, Friday at the chapel.
William A. Kelly III, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Chestnut Mountain Resort, Galena.
Vernon W. Kluesner, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Janet A. Menadue, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 3 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, May 5, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Evelyn L. Mootz, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Nativity Catholic Church.
James R. Perry, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, Pennsylvania Pavilion at Flora Park, Dubuque.
Joseph A. Peters III, Bellevue, Iowa — Graveside service: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Bellevue.
Penelope A. Shultz, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Scott A. Smith, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6 at the funeral home.
Scott D. Soppe, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Celebration of life: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Worthington Community Center.
Edmund A. Steppan, Dubuque — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Diana M. Stevenson, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, Prairie du Chien.
Loren R. Wolter, Venice, Fla. — Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Dubuque.
