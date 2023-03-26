DE FOREST, Wis. — Wade Joseph Hansen, 52, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2023 with his loving family by his side.
He was born August 26, 1970 in Forest Lake, MN. Wade grew up in Lindstrom, MN where he attended Chisago Lakes High School. He continued his education at St. Cloud State and eventually transferred to UW Madison where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in Sociology.
Wade and Jennifer married in 1996 and had two beautiful children that meant the world to him.
Recommended for you
They moved to Waunakee in 2006 and he served on the Waunakee School Board from 2009-2015.
Wade enjoyed coaching his kids hockey teams through the years and always reminisced about the good times he had. He especially liked the end of the year party when he awarded the kids a personalized ‘Coach Hansen’ Award. He poured hours upon hours to make sure each player had an award that suited their achievements that season.
He also enjoyed Scouting events, hiking, camping, canoeing, and cooking! Wade loved to duck hunt, fish, ice-fish, spend time with his Chocolate Lab Sierra and listen to music.
He was a fun loving, caring person who always loved helping others be their best self even when he struggled himself.
A big thank you to those that reached out to him when he struggled. Your kindness did not go unnoticed.
Wade will be missed by his Wife, Jennifer (Wetter) Hansen; Children, Marina and Tyler Hansen; Sisters, Wendy (Jeff) Doran and Cara Seibert; Brothers, Corey (Katie) Hansen and Jeremy (Mindy) Hansen as well as his nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his Mother, Mary Brosious; Father-in-law and Mother-in-Law, Bill and Becky Wetter; Brother-in-law, Troy Seibert.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Rd., DeForest, WI.
A visitation will take place two hours prior to the service, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for a memorial in his honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.