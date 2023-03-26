DE FOREST, Wis. — Wade Joseph Hansen, 52, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2023 with his loving family by his side.

He was born August 26, 1970 in Forest Lake, MN. Wade grew up in Lindstrom, MN where he attended Chisago Lakes High School. He continued his education at St. Cloud State and eventually transferred to UW Madison where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in Sociology.

