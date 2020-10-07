PEOSTA, Iowa — Russell Martin Peters, 59, of Peosta, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Russell was born on February 13, 1961, in Rockford, Illinois, son of Ronald W. and Elizabeth M. (Brady) Peters. He is a 1983 graduate from Western Illinois University, where he majored in communications.
On November 14, 1987, he was united in marriage to Sandra Picl in Peoria Heights, Illinois. Russell worked in the communication field using both his photography and writing skills. He worked for Arachnid Mark Darts and Ingersoll Rand in Rockford, IL, and later for Regal-Beloit in Beloit, WI. He then became a stay-at-home dad to raise their daughter, Jessica.
Russell loved the outdoors in both summer and winter. His favorite place to be was on his pontoon floating on Long Lake in Longville, Minnesota, where he spent his summers with family, friends and his beloved dog Chupa. He was the president of the Long Lake Property Owners Association and a member of the Longville Lakes Area Snowmobile Club. He was an excellent chef and enjoyed cooking Thanksgiving meals for his extended family. Russell had a deep love for his country, our liberty, and those who served to protect our freedom.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Peters, of Peosta, IA; one daughter, Jessica Peters, of Peosta, IA; father-in-law, Raymond Picl, Sr., of Peoria, IL; one sister-in-law, Susan (Jerry) DuBois, of Morton, IL; one brother-in-law, Rick (Melanie) Picl, of Peoria Heights, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Randall Peters; his mother-in-law, Louise Picl; and one brother-in-law, Raymond Picl, Jr.
Anyone wishing to send memorials for either Wounded Warriors or the American Heart Association may send them to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Russell Peters Family, PO Box 1, Peosta, Iowa, 52068.
A memorial service for Russell will be held in Peoria Heights, Illinois, at a later date. If you would like to send online condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.