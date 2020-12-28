MONTICELLO, Iowa — Barbara Jones, age 56, of Monticello, formerly of Hopkinton, died Thursday, December 24, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Cedar Rapids, from complications of Covid-19.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, where private family services will be held on Wednesday. Interment will be in the Hopkinton Cemetery. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the funeral home. Social distancing standards need to be strictly observed. By visiting Goettschonline.com you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences with Barb’s family and find the details of the Facebook Livestream of the service.
Surviving is her husband, Bob; 3 children, Golden Gladden, Lyle (Kathryn) Jones, Jeremy (Tammy) Fletcher; 8 grandsons; 4 siblings, Pat McDill, Rose (Darrell) Hanson, Tom McDill and Joe Michaels. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Edith.
Barbara Jean McDill was born September 15, 1964, at Edgewood, Iowa. She was the daughter of Leon and Ida (Patrick) McDill. Barb attended school in Manchester and Dubuque, and later studied Culinary Arts at Kirkwood. Barb married Robert Jones on November 14, 1987, at Hopkinton, Iowa. She was employed at Hardee’s Restaurants in Dubuque, Dyersville and Monticello. She also worked at the Monticello Senior Home and Menards in Marion. Barb often attended the Farmers Market in Hiawatha where she sold her baked goods, especially her monster cookies. She and Bob loved to raise roses and had many unusual colors and varieties.