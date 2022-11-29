HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Michael L. Tschudi, 75, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Pastor Gus Barnes officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call on Wednesday, November 30th from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Mike was born on July 21, 1947 to John & Elizabeth “Betty” (Schiesl) Tschudi in Dubuque, IA. He married Phyllis A. Schildgen on September 14, 1996 in Dubuque, IA. He worked for many years as a pipefitter and with welding throughout the country. He was a member of the Local 125 Plumber & Steamfitter in Cedar Rapids, IA, Elks Club, Moose Lodge and VFW Axillary. Mike enjoyed gardening, canning, gun collecting, family history, golfing, happy hour, traveling, all genres of music, but most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family & friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Phyllis; 4 children: Thomas (Tracy) Tschudi, Kari (Tom) Voss both of Dubuque, IA, Kim (Tim) Wagner of Duluth, MN and Kathy Tschudi of Rockford, MI; 2 step-daughters: Jodi Glasgow of Hazel Green, WI and Stacy (Mike) Beardmore of Waukon, IA; 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Michael L. Tschudi Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Mike Tschudi Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.
