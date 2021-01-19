John Clifford Umhoefer, age 59, of North Mankato, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
John was born March 6, 1961, in Mankato to Vincent “Gene” and Adele “Dee” (Romsdahl) Umhoefer. He graduated from Mankato West High School in 1979 and spent a majority of his career working for Oak Grove Dairy & Kemps as a Regional Sales Representative.
John’s life was forever changed after a blind date with Sue Nauman, and they were engaged six weeks later. John and Sue were married on May 9, 1987, in Cascade, Iowa, raised three children, and called North Mankato their home throughout his entire life.
Nothing meant more to John than his family; he cherished holiday gatherings and continuing family traditions. Whether it was beers on Sundays at his parents’ house, watching his children play sports, or simply spending time with Sue, John valued being with those he loved most.
John is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sue; children, Amanda Umhoefer, of Lakeville, Aaron Umhoefer, of Minneapolis, and Alex (Taylor) Umhoefer, of Lakeville; his first grandson due March 2021, whom he already loved dearly; siblings, Terry (Ron) Saye, Ann (Tom) Schuman, Burni (Phil) Krautkremer, and Scott (Kim) Umhoefer; mother-in-law, Jean Nauman; Sue’s siblings, Patty (Mike) O’Hollearn, Dave (Sue) Nauman, Laurie (Mike) Glynn, Jane (Tim) Donovan, Judy (Dave) Brimeyer, Joann (Ray) O’Connell, Joe (Laura) Nauman, Amy (Tim) Funke, Matt (Tammy) Nauman, Jake (Heidi) Nauman and Carrie (Tim) Sery; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Dee Umhoefer; and father-in-law, Larry Nauman.
Private services for John’s family will take place at Northview and burial will take place at Woodland Hills Memorial Park in Mankato. A public visitation will follow from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Northview ~ North Mankato Mortuary (2060 Commerce Drive, North Mankato, MN 56003). Please share a memory of John with his family and view his video tribute online at www.mankatomortuary.com.
Memorials are preferred to the Andreas Cancer Center (Mayo Clinic Health System, ATTN: Andreas Cancer Center, 1025 Marsh Street, Mankato, MN 56001).