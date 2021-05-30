LANCASTER, Wis. — Michael John Driscoll, formerly of Dubuque, passed away on May 20th, 2021.
Mike was born in Shullsburg, WI, Jan. 23, 1945, to Cletus and Jean Driscoll.
Mike was a long haul trucker all his life and an avid racing fan, never passing up an opportunity to drive.
He spent his retirement in Lake City, Florida.
Mike is survived by his three children, Dawn (Jake) Venden, Mike (Kristy) Driscoll and Jason (Bridget) Driscoll, and 7 grandchildren.
Per Mike’s request, no services will be held. If you would like to make a contribution in his name, please do so to your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.
Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville, Wis., 608-935-3628, www.houckfuneralhomes.com.