GALENA, Ill. — Jacqueline Margot Dyrke, of Galena, passed on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the home of her daughter, with her family at her side. A service celebrating her Jewish heritage will begin at 1 PM, Thursday, August 17, 2023, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena where friends may call after 11:30 AM until the time of service. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. She was born in Chicago, IL on January 11, 1937, the only child of George and Jean Milcarek. She was united in marriage to Wayne Dyrke on August 29, 1964. They moved to Westchester, IL where their two children, Lisa and Peter, were born. Coming from a family of artists on her mother’s side, Jacquie was always interested in creating artwork. In grade school and high school, her abilities were recognized. Jacquie was sent to scholarship classes at the Art Institute when she was attending Von Steuben High School in Chicago. After graduation, she attended two years at the Art Institute and the University of Chicago. When her father died suddenly near the end of her second year, she found a job in the commercial art field and met her future husband there. She worked as a commercial artist for 11 years.
Jacquie was known for her highly detailed rock animals, and they were featured in galleries in the Galena area, the Chicago area, and the East Coast. She started painting them in 1970. She also won awards for her paintings, mainly painted in acrylic. She was active in the Westchester Art League, Cub Scouts, the Galena Artists Guild, and the Galena Cultural Arts Alliance. Jacquie is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Terry) Prindle, and her son, Peter (Donata) Dyrke, sister-in-law, Vanessa, as well as numerous cousins. Her husband, Wayne, and her parents preceded her in death. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in memory of Jacquie. Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com