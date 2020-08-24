Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Philip C. Bahl, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Janell L. Bradshaw, Lancaster, Wis. — Prayer service: 7 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carol B. Carroll, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 12393 County Highway C, Prairie du Chien.
Monte R. Dundee, Postville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Postville Fairgrounds.
Rev. Joseph L. Hauer, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Carolyn H. Oberbroeckling, Guttenberg, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 520 S. 2nd St., Guttenberg. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Jeremy Theisen, Bellevue, Iowa — Mass: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.